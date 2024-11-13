Civil servants and workers in Taraba state will now receive ₦70,000 as their new minimum wage

Governor Agbu Kefas approved ₦70,000 new minimum wage for workers and civil servants in Taraba state

According to the Head of Service, Paul Maigida, the implementation of the ₦70,000 new minimum wage will commence with effect from November 2024

Jalingo, Taraba state - Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state has joined other state governors to approve ₦70,000 new minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

Legit.ng recalls that Kefas said he is working on implementing the new N70,000 national minimum wage with the Head of Service and his committee.

The new minimum wage will take effect from November 2024.

Kefas promised to approve the new minimum wage as soon as possible.

The Head of Service, Paul Maigida, disclosed that implementation of the ₦70,000 new minimum wage with take effect from November 2024.

According to Channels Television, Maigida made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 12.

Maigida explained that ₦70,000 new minimum wage is in line with Governor Agbu’s administration’s commitment.

He added that the governor is committed to meeting the yearnings and aspirations of workers in the state.

“I wish to inform you that His Excellency, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, has approved the implementation of ₦70,000 new minimum wage for workers in Taraba State with effect from November, 2024.”

Legit.ng also reported that not all civil servants in the 36 states of the federation have started receiving the new minimum wage of N70,000.

At least seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have failed to approve the minimum wage for workers.

The states guity of non-implement of new minimum wage are Zamfara, Sokoto, Osun, Cross River, Imo, Plateau, Taraba, and the FCT.

Minimum wage: Borno teachers receive N70,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum approved the implementation of an N70,000 minimum wage for primary school teachers in Borno state.

There was celebration all across the 27 LGA of the state as The new salary hit teachers’ accounts of primary school teachers on Thursday, November 7.

It was gathered that many teachers shared screenshots of their payment alerts on social media in celebration.

