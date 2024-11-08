Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the implementation of an N70,000 minimum wage for primary school teachers in the state

There was celebration all across the 27 LGA of the state as The new salary hit teachers’ accounts of primary school teachers on Thursday, November 7

It was gathered that many teachers shared screenshots of their payment alerts on social media in celebration

Maiduguri, Borno state - Teachers in Primary schools across the 27 local government areas of Borno state are in a celebration mood as the N70,000 new minimum wage salary hit their bank accounts.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum approved the implementation of a N70,000 minimum wage for teachers a week after civil servants in Borno State received the same minimum wage for their October salaries.

Many teachers shared screenshots of their payment alerts on social media Photo credit: Babagana Zulum

According to Vanguard, many teachers shared screenshots of their payment alerts on social media as they rejoiced and celebrated the new salary structure.

Governor Zulum initially announced the pay raise of N70,000 minimum wage on October 10th.

During the meeting with the minimum wage implementation committee, Zulum also approved N3 billion for entitlements to the families of deceased civil servants.

The chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), in Borno state, commended Governor Zulum for implementing the highest minimum wage in the northeast region of the country.

“Our members have expressed their gratitude. Borno now leads the northeast in wage standards, and we commend His Excellency for this achievement.”

Legit.ng recalls that the Borno state government started paying the new minimum wage of N70,000 to civil servants in the state.

The Chairman of the new Minimum Wage Committee in Borno, Dr Babagana Mallambe, said workers started receiving their minimum wage alert last Friday, November 1.

According to Mallambe, all categories of civil servants in the northeastern state had started receiving the minimum wage.

Kaduna governor approves minimum wage for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that civil servants in Kaduna state will start to earn a new minimum wage from November 2024.

Governor Uba Sani has approved a new minimum wage of ₦72,000 for workers in the APC-control state.

Sani’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Musa, said Sani is set to launch a Free Transportation Scheme for civil servants with the release of 100 CNG buses.

