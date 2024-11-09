Not all civil servants in the 36 states of the federation have started receiving the new minimum wage of N70,000

FCT, Abuja - Following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's approval of the N70,000 minimum wage for workers in Nigeria, some governors are still yet to implement it in their states.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in Nigeria

According to Leadership, the states that have yet to approve a particular minimum wage amount are Zamfara, Sokoto, Osun, Cross River, Imo, Plateau, Taraba, and the FCT.

Civil servants in Zamfara state might need to wait longer as Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration just started paying the old N30,000 minimum wage some months ago.

Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo state and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) is also on the list of governors who have refused to approve the new minimum wage.

After making several promises, Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto has yet to commence payment of the minimum wage.

The situation is not different in Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke’s government is also yet to approve any amount or commence payment of the minimum wage.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross state is another governor who has failed to implement the N70,000 new minimum wage.

Civil servants in Cross state currently receive N40,000 minimum wage after Governor Out increased it on May 1, 2024, before the national minimum wage.

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state said he was prepared to pay the new minimum wage but has failed to keep it to after announcing it on September 5.

Another governor on the list is Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has yet to commence the payment of the N70,000 to civil servants in Plateau state

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has yet to speak on the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

Minimum wage: Borno Primary school teachers receive N70,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum approved the implementation of an N70,000 minimum wage for primary school teachers in Borno state.

There was celebration all across the 27 LGA of the state as The new salary hit teachers’ accounts of primary school teachers on Thursday, November 7.

It was gathered that many teachers shared screenshots of their payment alerts on social media in celebration

