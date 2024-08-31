Taraba state governor Agbu Kefas said he is working on implementing the new N70,000 national minimum wage

The Head of Service and his committee are currently working on the implementation, the governor said, as he promised to approve it as soon as possible

Additionally, Governor Kefas signed the state supplementary budget and pledged to prioritise transparency and provide good leadership for the people of Taraba state

Jalingo, Taraba state—Taraba state governor Agbu Kefas announced on Friday, August 30, that the state is working on implementing the new national minimum wage, which the federal government has approved.

Speaking to journalists after signing the state supplementary budget, Kefas assured them that the Head of Service and his committee are working on implementing the new minimum wage.

He promised to approve the implementation as soon as possible, emphasising that state workers deserve the best.

Taraba state governor Agbu Kefas said he is ready to pay the new N70,000 national minimum wage. Photo credit: @GovAgbuKefas

Source: Twitter

“Already, the Head of Service and his committee are working to ensure the implementation, and as soon as they get back to me, I will approve it," the governor said.

Taraba governor signs supplementary budget

Meanwhile, the governor signed the supplementary budget in his office at Government House, Jalingo, and thanked the Taraba State House of Assembly for their swift passage of the bill.

He praised their attitude as a display of understanding, support, and pro-activeness.

Kefas assured that his administration will prioritise transparency in managing the state's finances to achieve its objectives. He pledged to provide the best leadership for the people of Taraba state.

Minimum wage: Taraba governor praised

Iammazadjnr, @AuwalMazad, said:

"I have full confidence in your administration, my Excellency @GovAgbuKefas. May God Almighty reward you for Success in your administration, Amen. 4+4=8 by God's Grace."

General uba, @BKazaik, said:

"May God Almighty continue to bless you and empower you with more grace to excel in all your endeavours for the betterment of humanity. Your Excellency, you are truly a man of great value."

Ahmad Sajo, @AhmadSajo4, said:

"Ensuring fair wages and prioritizing the welfare of Tarabians is important for sustainable development. Your commitment to implementing the new national minimum wage reflects a dedication to supporting the workers and advancing Taraba State. Keep up the good work, your Excellency."

