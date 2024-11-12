New Minimum Wage: Labour Leaders Send Warning Message to Govs Not Implementing Pay, Details Surface
- Former NLC boss, Ayuba Wabba, has said that those delaying the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage are violators of human rights
- Wabba asserted that once the president signed the minimum wage bill into law, the N70,000 wage became an official law in Nigeria
- The NLC has also stated that it will take a firm stand against the stubborn governors, who they accuse of lacking empathy for workers
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
FCT, Abuja - As workers insist there is a need to adjust their salaries taking into consideration the consequential effect of the new minimum wage, labour leaders in Nigeria have described states that are delaying the payment of the N70,000 pay as violators of human rights.
Legit.ng recalls that the Minimum Wage Act took effect in July following the signing of the bill by President Bola Tinubu on the 29th of that month.
The new monthly minimum wage was raised by 133% from 30,000 to 70,000, amid the economic hardship eroding millions of Nigerians’ purchasing power.
Negotiations between the federal and state governments, organised labour, and the private sector took some time, and when all was over, state governors asked that they be given till the end of October to enable them to put their finances in order.
Subsequently, about 20 states revealed their implementation of the new wage law, which sees them pay N70,000 approved by the FG.
In an interview with BBC Hausa, monitored by Legit.ng, former labour leader Ayuba Wabba stated that it was well known that once the president signed the minimum wage bill into law, the N70,000 wage became an official law in Nigeria.
He said:
“From the moment the president signed the bill, it became effective immediately and applies to all categories of workers."
Wabba added:
“Many states have already implemented the new wage. In Borno state, the governor announced and implemented it, including for teachers. However, there are other states where there is still no indication of when they will implement the new salary.”
“Everyone is aware of the dire state of the Nigerian economy. Workers have been pushed to their limits, and the situation has reached an extreme."
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has also stated that it will take a firm stand against the stubborn governors, who they accuse of lacking sympathy for workers.
Read more on minimum wage:
- Minimum wage: List of states where workers will start getting big alerts in November
- Minimum wage: Oyo governor Makinde approves N80,000 salary for workers
- Kaduna governor approves new minimum wage for workers
Minimum wage: Fresh battle looms in states
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a report disclosed a fresh battle was looming over the arrears.
Several states are already looking forward to receiving arrears of the new minimum wage as state chapters of the NLC are currently in negotiations over its payment.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.