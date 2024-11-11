The Kano state JSC has announced the indefinite recalls from the duty of Magistrate Nasir Ado following petitions for conducting court proceedings without recording them

Baba Ibrahim, spokesman for the Kano State Judiciary, said Sharia court judge Yusuf Kawu was recalled indefinitely for releasing a convicted criminal without following due process

According to Ibrahim, several judicial officers also faced disciplinary actions for various offences

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has taken serious action against eight judiciary staff members accused of misconduct. According to Baba Ibrahim, a spokesman for the Kano State Judiciary, these staff members faced penalties ranging from suspensions and warnings to indefinite recalls from duty.

One of the staff members, Magistrate Nasir Ado, was found guilty of conducting court proceedings without recording them and later falsifying records. This was deemed gross misconduct, and he was recalled from judicial duties.

Kano state judicial service commission suspends two judges, others indefinitely Photo Credit: @NGCourtofAppeal

Source: Twitter

Ibrahim said:

“The commission adopted the JPCC’s recommendation, noting that Nasir Ado’s actions constitute gross misconduct. Accordingly, he has been recalled from judicial duties.”

Why Kano Sheria judge suspended

Channels TV reported that other staff members faced scrutiny for various offences, including abusing authority, overstepping roles, soliciting bribes, and corrupt practices. Sharia court judge Yusuf Kawu was recalled indefinitely for releasing a convicted criminal without following proper procedures.

The JSC also issued strong warnings to Magistrates Sanusi Atana and Alkali Abubakar Abdullahi for exceeding their jurisdictional limits. Finance Registrar Salisu Nayola was compulsorily retired for soliciting bribes, while court messenger Shuaibu Bello received a four-month suspension without pay for corrupt practices.

Ibrahim added that these disciplinary actions demonstrate the JSC's commitment to upholding high standards of integrity within the Kano State Judiciary. As Baba Ibrahim emphasized, "misconduct will not be tolerated," and every staff member is expected to adhere to the highest ethical standards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng