A petition has been raised for the prosecution of Haruna Isa Dederi, the Kano state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

This demand follows Dederi's allegations of corruption directed at judges from the Court of Appeals

It was gathered that Dederi made this allegation during a live telecast on Channels TV last week

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Advocacy for Justice and Good Governance (AJGG) has demanded the prosecution of the Kano state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi.

This call comes in response to Dederi's accusations of corruption against justices of the Appeal Court.

The Kano Attorney-General had alleged that judges of the appeal court had been compromised. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

In a statement released in Abuja on Saturday, November 25, Mr Francis Nzeoke, the coordinator of AJGG, emphasized the need for the commissioner to provide specific details about the judges he alleged were corrupt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The allegation

Dederi had made these allegations during an appearance on the 'Sunrise Daily' program on Channels Television last Wednesday.

Nzeoke highlighted the concerning trend in Kano, where government officials, amid election litigations, have been intimidating and maligning the judiciary.

The group statement reads:

“We are calling on the authorities to question Dederi so that he provides evidence of all the allegations he made on Channels Television. If he cannot he should be arrested and prosecuted.

“We are worried about the turn of events in recent times where politicians lose cases in the court and resort to dishing out threats on justices. It is a bad omen for our democracy and the rule of law.”

AJGG, alongside other NGOs, pledged to speak out against any attempts by politicians to discredit judges with untarnished legal records or subject them to bullying.

Additionally, the NGO called on the Nigerian Bar Association to take appropriate disciplinary measures against its members found to be violating.

Ex-NBA boss Olumide Akpata questions nomination process of judges in Nigeria’s judiciary

In another report, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has slammed the recruitment process of Nigerian judges.

He described it as a judicial capture by the political class, which has distorted and interfered in the affairs of the judiciary.

Chidi Odinkalu, a law professor, also agreed with Akpata's assertions as he questioned heads of the court who recruit their spouses and children.

Source: Legit.ng