Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), the chairman of the NURTW in Lagos state, said he is solidly behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he seeks to become president in 2023

MC Oluomo who shared a video of the national leader of the ruling APC dancing described him as strong and agile

The NURTW boss expressed confidence that Asiwaju Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition will be achieved

Lagos - Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos state, has vowed to support the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, January 19, MC Oluomo showered praises on the former Lagos state governor whom he described as his mentor.

The chairman of the NURTW in Lagos, MC Oluomo, said he is solidly behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his presidential ambition. Photo credit: Progressives for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

He also shared a video of Tinubu dancing with some women, saying the APC chieftain is "strong, agile, friendly, tactical".

MC Oluomo wrote:

"Here is the great Jagaban doing his thing. A great personality that does not distract himself with unnecessary distractions. A lion does not disturb himself with the opinions of the sheep.

"Strong, agile, friendly, tactical, fatherly, the list goes on. I am solidly behind you my great mentor and together we shall achieve your ambition."

