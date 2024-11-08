Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics and governance.

Kano, Kano state - Bashir Ahmad, the digital communications assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, November 8, named Audu Bako as the most outstanding governor in Kano's history in terms of infrastructure.

Ahmad said most of the infrastructures the state currently enjoys were thanks to Bako's "remarkable foresight".

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"In Kano’s history, Governor Audu Bako stands out as a leader with remarkable foresight. Most of the infrastructure we are enjoying today, such as the state secretariat, hospitals, road networks, schools, and hotels, were initiated during his tenure.

"Unfortunately, many of the governors who governed after him have largely prioritised their political ambitions over the substantial development of our state."

Kano: Snapshot of Audu Bako

Bako was a police officer and the first governor of Kano state during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon after the state was formed from part of the northern region.

Bako, who died in 1980, was credited with building most of modern Kano's landmark structures.

The state government's secretariat and the Audu Bako School of Agriculture in Dambatta were named after him. The Kano Zoo is also named after him.

'I'm not fighting Kwankwaso' - Kano gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, dismissed rumours of a frosty relationship with his political benefactor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking during a media chat monitored by Legit.ng, Yusuf said he has no problem with "my leader" (Kwankwaso) at all, adding that all claims being peddled by some newspapers against his person are false.

