Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, said he has a plan to reshuffle his cabinet 18 months after assuming office

Yusuf disclosed that some members of his cabinet rated below the performance of statutory schedules will be sacked

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) governor said the public will soon hear the government’s next line of action

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has announced a plan to reshuffle his cabinet.

Yusuf said he plans to remove members of his cabinet rated below the performance of statutory schedules that have been taken.

Governor Yusuf said the public will soon hear the government’s next line of action. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Governor Yusuf confirmed receiving the committee on the performance of members of the cabinet’s report.

He stated this in a live radio interview with selected media outfits at the Government House on Wednesday, November 6.

According to Vanguard, the governor said the public will soon hear the government’s next line of action.

Yusuf said he appointed the current commissioners based on “experience, credibility, and advice consultation.”

The governor said the commissioners did not lobby to be appointed to his cabinet.

“What I expected from the commissioners is obedience to my humble self, to the NNPP and the Kwankeasiyya Movement.

In addition, “dedication to duty and to come up with good initiatives for the development of the state.”

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Yusuf said presidential hopeful and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in 2023, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso remains his leader.

Yusuf, in a media chat, stated that there is no rift whatsoever between him and Kwankwaso.

The Kano governor noted that he is focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to his people.

Another Kano Governor's Aide Dumps NNPP, Joins APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Asma'u Abdullahi Wakili, a special assistant to Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, resigned from her position.

After she resigned from Governor Yusuf's administration, Wakili joined the the All Progressives Congress (APC) and also left the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya movement.

The Kannywood Actress paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jubril in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng