FCT Minister Nyesom Wike distributed 80 brand-new, government-sponsored vehicles to youths in Abuja

Starting January 2025, Wike announced that all Abuja taxi drivers will undergo profiling by security agencies.

The government plans to phase out Keke NAPEP and bikes from Guzape, Maitama, and Asokoro, focusing on transforming these areas

FCT, Abuja - Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has announced move to begin profiling of all Abuja taxi drivers operating in the nation's capital.

Wike who made this move known during a ceremony where 80 brand-new vehicles were distributed to local youths, provided entirely free of charge, said the profiling will begin in January 2025.

“These vehicles are brand new. They (beneficiaries) are not paying a kobo. This is government’s support for the youths to reduce the cost of transportation in the city,” Wike said.

Wike noted that with government-sponsored vehicles, transportation rates would be standardized across the city.

Wike speaks on transforming Abuja’s transportation landscape

Emphasizing a drive towards modernizing Abuja, Wike detailed his vision for elevating the capital's status in line with other major cities worldwide.

“When fully operational, it will transform Abuja like other modern cities. Those areas where the vehicles will operate, bikes and Keke NAPEP will be phased out,” Wike remarked.

Targeted districts for this initial scheme include Guzape, Maitama, and Asokoro.

Wike clarified that Keke NAPEP and bike operators would be restricted from operating in these areas, though their services are not completely banned across Abuja.

“Abuja should compete with other cities in the world. We are not banning Keke NAPEP in Abuja, but they will no longer operate in Guzape, Maitama, and Asokoro. All Area Councils were involved in the bidding process for the vehicles to ensure inclusivity,” he added.

The new transportation initiative also includes the establishment of the FCT Youth and Women Affairs Secretariats, which Wike highlighted as a crucial part of the administration’s commitment to empowering women and youth within Abuja.

The Minister revealed that comprehensive profiling of all commercial drivers would be conducted to enhance safety and order within Abuja’s transportation sector.

“By January, all taxi drivers in Abuja will be profiled for security reasons,” he explained.

Wike also shared plans for new bus terminals to improve public transport efficiency, noting that these terminals are set for commissioning by early next year. “We are bringing in more vehicles.

He said:

All commercial drivers will be profiled by security agencies.

“It is time for Keke NAPEP and bike operators to prepare for their exit in locations covered by the vehicles. We must have a modern city.”

