President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the sum of N10 billion for youth development in the FCT

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, announced the development on Monday, October 28, adding that the empowerment will be inaugurated by month-end

Wike added that President Tinubu prioritised women and youth progress, which was why Tinubu created women and youth development secretariats

President Bola Tinubu has approved a N10 billion Youth Development Fund to empower youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to Minister Nyesom Wike. This fund is part of the current administration's youth empowerment policy and will be inaugurated on Thursday, October 31

Wike made this announcement during the inauguration of the upgraded War College/Army Checkpoint Road and other ancillary roads in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

Tinubu approves N10bn for FCT youth development Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Wike highlights Tinubu's priority

The minister highlighted that President Tinubu's priority on women and youths made this gesture possible. Notably, Tinubu created the Women Affairs Secretariat and the Youth Development Secretariat, appointing a youth to head the youth secretariat, which was the first in FCT history.

Wike encouraged residents, especially the youth, to continue supporting the Tinubu-led administration, assuring them that things would get better. The N10 billion fund has been included in the FCT's supplementary budget. This investment in youth empowerment is expected to positively impact the region's development.

FCT: When did Tinubu create youth secretariat

President Tinubu approved the creation of youth development secretariats in July and appointed Abdullahi Ango as the pioneer Mandate Secretary in August. This move demonstrates the administration's focus on addressing youth-related issues and promoting empowerment.

The Youth Development Fund is a significant step towards supporting young people in the FCT. By providing resources and opportunities, the government aims to foster youth growth and development, ultimately contributing to the region's prosperity.

Tinubu's new appointee from Buhari's cabinet

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has reappointed at least two ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's former appointees in his recent cabinet reshuffle.

While cleaning up his cabinet, the president sacked five ministers, including education and women's affairs.

Tinubu named seven new ministers, which included one of Buhari's former appointees, and reassigned ten other ministers in the rejig.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng