President Bola Tinubu, governors and other Nigerian leaders have been urged to be cautious of their actions because of the day of judgment

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Mohammad Abubakar II, made the appeals to Nigerian leaders while calling on the citizens to stop cursing their leaders and trust in prayer and God

The Islamic leader also called on religious leaders to be cautious in their teachings and actions, adding that their followers trust their guidance

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Mohammad Abubakar II, has called on President Bola Tinubu, governors and other leaders in Nigeria to remember that they would be made to answer for their actions on judgment day.

The country's supreme Muslim leader also called on Nigerians to trust in God's plan rather than criticise their leaders. He emphasized that all things, including leadership, are temporary and encouraged continuous prayer for the country and its leaders.

Speaking at a conference on climate change-induced conflicts in Northern Nigeria, the Sultan reminded leaders that they will be held accountable before God on the Day of Resurrection. He cautioned religious leaders against misleading their followers for personal gain, noting that followers deeply trust their guidance.

Hardship: Sulta expresses hope for Nigeria

According to Daily Trust, the Sultan expressed optimism, stating that relief would come despite the country's challenges. He urged Nigerians to intensify prayers in mosques and churches, focusing on worshipping Allah and leaving the rest to Him.

He emphasized leadership accountability, saying, "On that day, every leader will stand alone... Let us act with a deep sense of responsibility and fear of God." The Sultan acknowledged the North's issues, including climate change, poverty, and insecurity, but highlighted the region's legacy of unity and resilience.

He called for unity, stating, "When we are united, we can face any challenge and build a prosperous community. Divisive narratives exist, but we must reject them and remain strong." The Kaduna State Bureau of Interfaith and International Alert organised the conference, with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President in attendance.

Tinubu appoints two INEC RECs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has appointed a replacement for the late Niyi Ijalaye, the INEC REC and Ondo state representatives, who died in Abuja after the commission's meeting.

The president also appointed Abdulrazak Yusuf Tukur as the INEC REC representing the northwest zone in the commission's structure.

The two RECs nominees are subject to confirmation from the Senate before their appointments can be substantiated.

