FCT, Abuja - Muhammad Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, has stressed that President Bola Tinubu prioritises the Nigerian health sector.

In an interview with NTA News on Tuesday, November 5, monitored by Legit.ng, Pate said although Nigeria is contending with “multiple divisions”, his principal is determined to use health to address the challenges.

The Bauchi-born physician credited President Tinubu for 'using health to heal and unify Nigeria'.

He said:

“In our country with multiple fractures and divisions, health is one element that the president is seeking to use to heal and unify this country, because it affects everyone across the political spectrum, across geographies, across wealth disparities. All of those divisions disappear when it comes to the health of the Nigerian person.

“That is why the reform agenda that was articulated under the ministry, with the president, tries to improve the overall health and well-being of Nigerians and to do it for all Nigerians so that no one is left behind.”

Furthermore, Pate explained that President Tinubu wants his cabinet members to respond to the needs of the people.

Legit.ng reports that the current administration in Nigeria is working towards achieving a 'renewed hope' agenda.

Nigerian doctors' emigration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pate revealed the reason other countries are recruiting Nigerian doctors, nurses, and other health workers.

Pate said Nigerian health workers are recruited overseas because of the level of training they receive in Africa. The minister urged state governors to establish training institutes where fresh doctors and nurses would be trained to fill the vacuum created by those who left the country for greener pastures.

