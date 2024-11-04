Tinubu vs Atiku: Presidency Reacts as Ex VP Shares What He Would Have Done Differently as President
- On Sunday, November 3, Atiku Abubakar 'tutored' President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on economic reforms
- In a statement, the former vice president (VP) asked the ruling government to adopt his manifesto
- However, hours after Atiku's message which was shared on his social media pages, the presidency fired back
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering elections, politics and governance.
FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu government has expressed its belief that had Atiku Abubakar won the 2023 presidential election, “he would have plunged Nigeria into a worse situation or run a regime of cronyism”.
The Tinubu administration’s stance was a response to Atiku’s statement on Sunday, November 3, where the presidential hopeful explained what he would have done differently if he were at the helm of affairs of the country.
In a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the President (information and strategy), the presidency asserted that “talk is cheap”, adding that there are "irrefutable indices" that the economic reforms of Tinubu yield positives "despite the temporary difficulties".
Accusing the opposition leader of a "futile attempt to hoodwink Nigerians", the presidency lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, insisting that he (Atiku) “could not repudiate the economic reforms pursued by the Tinubu administration because they are the right things to do.”
Legit.ng reports that many Nigerians have had to face hard times in recent months as they continue to battle the high cost of living and inflationary pressures exacerbated by the ripple effects of the Tinubu government's policy reforms.
Amid the presidency's plea for patience, several citizens have lamented the impact of the economic situation in the country on their households, particularly feeding and transportation.
Tinubu, Atiku meet in Abuja
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu and Atiku met in Abuja for the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Gombe Central, Senator Danjuma Goje.
It was the first time Messrs Tinubu and Atiku were meeting physically since the February 2023 general elections.
At the wedding ceremony, President Tinubu and Atiku exchanged pleasantries and sat close to each other despite their political differences.
