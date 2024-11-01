Timi Frank accused President Tinubu of plotting to oust Rivers State Governor Fubara, connecting it to a court ruling that halted monthly allocations to Rivers

Frank condemned the ruling as a pressure tactic to push Fubara into the APC, alleging federal agencies are enforcing Tinubu's agenda

Frank warned of unrest if interference continues and urged international intervention, citing potential risks to Niger Delta oil operations

FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has accused President Bola Tinubu of orchestrating a scheme to oust Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara from office.

Legit.ng reports that this allegation follows a controversial Federal High Court ruling that has halted the monthly allocations due to Rivers State.

Timi Frank reacts to High Court judgement against Rivers state Photo credit: Timi Frank/Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Frank condemns High Court's ruling

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on November 1, in Abuja, Frank condemned the court's decision, describing it as part of a larger strategy by the President to force Fubara to join the APC or face removal.

“This ruling is a script written by the President,” Frank asserted.

The APC chieftain, however, questioned Tinubu’s silence amidst the perceived constitutional violations in .

“The President is angry that Fubara disrespected him by refusing to join the APC,” he added.

Frank claimed that federal institutions, including security agencies, have been mobilized against Fubara to compel compliance with the President’s wishes.

“Justice Joyce Abdulmalik’s unconstitutional order regarding statutory allocations reflects this coercion,” he stated.

Frank further warned of dire consequences if the federal government continues its actions against the state.

Call to action for the people of Rivers state

Frank urged President Tinubu to refrain from meddling in Rivers State affairs, cautioning that any attempt to disrupt the state’s financial allocations or forcibly remove Fubara would provoke widespread resistance.

“There will be consequences for any illegal action aimed at destabilizing Rivers State.

“Nigerians must hold Tinubu responsible for any harm that befalls Fubara and the people of Rivers State,” he warned.

Frank stressed that the people of Rivers and the Niger Delta region would not tolerate such actions.

Frank also called on the international community to intervene and pressure the President to halt his alleged plot against Fubara, stating that the ongoing crisis could jeopardize operations of International Oil Companies (IOCs) in the region.

“A stitch in time saves nine. The IOCs need peace to operate,” Frank noted.

Atiku reacts as court stops CBN from releasing allocation to Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned the judiciary against setting Rivers state on fire.

Atiku's warning comes in the wake of the judgment on Wednesday, October 30, wherein a federal high court in Abuja ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to halt all payments to the state.

Source: Legit.ng