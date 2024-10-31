Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power of Nigeria, has explained that the engineering works on the vandalised facilities in the north are ongoing

Adelabu assured full restoration of power supply to Kano and other northern states by Sunday, November 3

In Kano, the minister visited the managing director (MD) of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Abubakar Yusuf, at the company’s headquarters before spending time at the Kano government house

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu government, through Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power, on Thursday, October 31, said power will be restored to Kano state and northern region in 72 hours.

According to The Punch, Adelabu revealed this during a meeting with officials of the Kano state government.

Kano residents wait anxiously for power to be restored amid dayslong outage. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @BayoAdelabu

Source: Twitter

According to him, experts were currently working hard to rectify the vandalised lines.

Adelabu said:

“Two of the lines from Markudi-Bauchi road that were vandalised; one of them is operational now, and I have been assured by the engineers on the field that by Sunday (November 3) they will fix the second line to achieve full restoration.”

Legit.ng reports that there has been no electricity in most parts of the north for several days, and people from that region complain that it is impacting both them and business operations.

Saboteurs used landmines to blow up installations, affecting many towers and requiring substantial civil work for them to be fully fixed.

Amid the blackout, the Transmission Company Nigeria (TCN) announced that two towers along its 330KV Shiroro-Kaduna Transmission lines were vandalised, damaging parts of both transmission lines.

Already, the TCN has partially restored power to some areas in Kaduna state.

'Tinubu should've fired Adelabu' - Stakeholder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that with Nigeria contending with perennial challenges, the decision of Tinubu to retain certain ministers was met with criticism from some quarters.

Olusegun Ogundare, the senior managing partner, Intellectual Edge Services, while expressing mixed feelings about the cabinet reshuffle, wondered why Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power; and Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence; were not shown the exit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng