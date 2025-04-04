Meet Molly Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles Captain’s Wife Whom He Married in 2021

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong was named the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations' Most Valuable Player

Ekong moved to Saudi Arabia with Al-Kholood after winning the Greece Super League with Paok Thessaloniki

He is married to Molly Troost-Ekong, with whom he tied the knot in October 2021 after dating for seven years

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong is a leader on and off the football pitch, and particularly leads a family of four privately: his wife and two children.

Ekong has been a standout performer for the Super Eagles since switching his international allegiance in 2015 and making his debut for the Nigerian national team.

William Troost-Ekong addressing Super Eagles players before the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe. Photo from @wtroostekong on Instagram

Source: Twitter

He has tracked up over 80 appearances and played at three AFCONs and the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, winning the most valuable player at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Saudi Arabia-based defender has been the national team captain since AFCON 2023 when Ahmed Musa ceded on-pitch responsibilities at the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Who is Troost-Ekong’s wife?

Despite his popularity with Nigerian football fans, Ekong has kept his love affairs private, and even though he shares pictures of his family on his social media pages, not much information about them is known.

According to AOI Football, Ekong is married to Molly Troost-Ekong, whom he dated for seven years before tying the knot at a private ceremony on October 17, 2021.

The event was held in London and was attended by his national teammates, including Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Leon Balogun, amongst others.

Nigerian artiste Lojay was reportedly in attendance and performed his hit song Monalisa during which the new couple performed their first dance at the reception.

Molly and William have two children: a son, Oscar, born in 2018 and a daughter, Zara, born in 2019. They had both kids before tying the knot in 2021.

Molly keeps a low profile and is focused on supporting her husband and raising the children in London, where the family lives, despite Ekong playing across multiple countries.

She has next to no presence on social media and is hardly seen at media events. She previously ran an Instagram account where she shared her cooking recipes but has not posted since 2021.

Despite his partner’s reservations, Ekong shares photos of his family on his Instagram page, most recently when he visited Talksport radio with his children for an interview.

He has been praised for his exceptional leadership on the pitch, particularly during the Super Eagles' hostage ordeal at Al Abraq International Airport in Libya in October 2018.

William Troost-Ekong with his family after Super Eagles airport hostage ordeal in Libya. Photo from @wtroostekong on Instagram

Source: Instagram

However, there have been calls for him to lose his starting berth in the national team to allow younger players to step up.

Ekong reacts to Zimbabwe draw

Legit.ng reported that Ekong broke his silence after the disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The captain took responsibility for his part in the goal conceded in the 90th minute, which threw away crucial two points for Nigeria in the World Cup qualifier.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng