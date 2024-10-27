The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has backed President Bola Tinubu’s decision to retain key ministers, such as Nyesom Wike and David Umahi, among others

IPAC President Yusuf Mamman Dantalle highlighted that, as Commander-in-Chief, Tinubu has the authority to shape his cabinet according to his vision

Dantalle urged Nigerians to allow Tinubu's administration time to implement the reshuffle and assess its impact

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's decision to retain key ministers, including Nyesom Wike and David Umahi, in his latest cabinet reshuffle.

Recall that Tinubu took a crucial step during the week in a major cabinet reshuffle, which was, however, greeted with widespread reactions from Nigerians.

While some applauded the decision, others thought differently about the move by Mr. President.

IPAC's president, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, who spoke with Legit.ng on Friday, October 25, said the reshuffle reflects Tinubu's strategic goals and deserves a chance to succeed.

Dantalle emphasized that Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief, has the authority to decide who serves in his cabinet based on his objectives for the country.

Dantalle said:

“I won’t say that certain people are supposed to be there or not. The president is the Commander-in-Chief, and all the ministers are his appointees. He has his own set goals, and there are things he wants to achieve.”

Dantalle acknowledged that not everyone would be satisfied with the reshuffle, adding:

“You will always have people who are content with the system and those who are not.

“For me, I believe the President has assessed the situation and made decisions on where adjustments are necessary.”

Dantalle urged Nigerians to give Tinubu's administration time to implement the changes and assess the outcomes before passing judgment.

“I think we should give him the benefit of the doubt to see what happens afterward,” he said.

Tinubu urged to reverse scrapping of Niger Delta ministry

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Comrade Timi Frank, has reacted to the scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta.

Frank said the decision to scrap the ministry by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is “hasty and biased.”

He argued that the Niger Delta region's resources are being continuously exploited to service other regions.

