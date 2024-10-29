Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs.

Sokoto, Sokoto state - The Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) on Tuesday, October 29, described rumours concerning the supposed death of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, as "unfounded".

According to Disu Kamor, the organisation's executive chairman, the Sultan is alive and in good health.

The organisation urged Nigerians to disregard "malicious rumours and to remain vigilant in verifying news sources," adding that such speculations only serve to distract and mislead.

It condemned the spread of false information and its potential to cause harm.

'No plan to dethrone Sultan'

Furthermore, MPAC noted that the Sokoto state government has previously denied any plan to dethrone the Sultan, describing such allegations as false.

It mentioned that the government has reassured the public that the law guiding the appointment of traditional rulers in the state remains unchanged.

MPAC, therefore, expressed solidarity with the Sultan and the Sokoto Emirate Council.

Conclusively, MPAC asked law enforcement agencies to investigate the sources of the death rumour, identify, and prosecute the perpetrators and take measures to prevent future occurrences.

Legit.ng reports that as the head of organisations representing millions of Muslims in Nigeria, the Sultan is an influential figure in the country.

The 68-year-old has been the Sultan since November 2006 when he ascended the throne following the death of his brother, Muhammadu Maccido. Maccido died in an aeroplane crash in October of that year.

TY Danjuma is not dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of Lieutenant General, Theophilus Danjuma (retd), denied the death rumour about the elder statesman, saying he is alive.

A close family source disclosed that Danjuma, along with his wife Daisy, travelled to Spain for vacation.

