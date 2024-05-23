Weeks after a Facebook blogger went online to accuse Nigerian businessman E-Money of sleeping with Junior Pope's wife and having a hand in his death, the police have arrested him

Legit.ng recalls reporting that E-Money had to release a statement on his social media handle to debunk the viral allegations

The Nigerian businessman seems to have taken decisive measures as he shared the images of the blogger in handcuffs on his page after he was arrested

Nearly three weeks after a video of a Nigerian man who accused music executive Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, of sleeping with the late Junior Pope's wife went viral, he has been arrested by the police.

The Chairman of Five Star Music, E-Money, shared a clip on his page noting that the man who accused him of sleeping with Junior Pope's wife has been arrested.

E-Money noted that he feels relieved knowing justice is set to be served. He further shared that the blogger is the first of many who will be picked up by the police and charged in court for character assassination, defamation, libel, and cyberbullying.

E-Money posts the blogger on his IG

The businessman captioned his post with a clip of the blogger in handcuffs and with the video of when he accused him of sleeping with Junior Pope's wife.

E-Money's older brother, KCee, reacted to the clip, noting that the days of overlooking such allegations are over.

He further noted that he and his brother intend to fight back whenever spurious allegations are made about them on social media.

See the blogger that accused E-Money of sleeping with Junior Pope's wife below:

Netizens react as E-Money gets blogger arrested

Here are some of the comments that trailed E-Money's post:

@charlesinojie:

"Wetin Facebook views / likes go do una for dis country still dey gather momentum. You spew falsehood and disparage an innocent person just because you want your selfish post to go viral? Continue, body go phone you."

@symply_tacha:

"Things I love to see!! Make nobody beg oohh."

@crazeclown"

"In-stream ads will land a lot of people in jail … Let him dance to the beats he made."

@pauloo2104:

"I swear if I hear say his village came to beg you and you agree to let go !!!! I swear I will fight you on the street make sure he explain everything he said."

@iam_kcee:

"No more forgiving anyone anymore, it’s problem time."

@nedu_official:

"This one too sweet me. All for views and shares. I wish them fit also arrest all those wey share am…"

@donfadiga1:

"Nice one nwanne please remember no forgiveness on this biko. Jail straight. Let’s sanitize this social media space."

@real_confy_uche:

"Remaining that lady that started it all."

@tbellz07:

"If people beg you and you release him, I will swear for you."

@toniasaa:

"His two hands has become one, see how humble he looks now! Speaking from both sides of their mouth with no evidence! Una get liver sha."

Oghene troupe celebrate E-Money on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls how E-Money celebrated his 42nd birthday, with many of his colleagues going on social media to hail him.

The billionaire business mogul took to his Instagram page with a video showing how he kicked off celebrations for his 42nd birthday.

A video of the traditional praise singers the Oghene troupe storming E-Money's mansion to celebrate him recently trended online.

