Abdulrahman Lekki, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, has reportedly passed away on Wednesday morning, October 30

The office of the head of service in the state in a statement announced the demise of the aie, adding that he died after a short illness

According to the state, funeral arrangement of the late Lekki is underway and would soon be announced

The Lagos State government has announced the sudden passing of Abdulrahman Lekki, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board. According to a statement released by the office of the Lagos State Head of Service on Wednesday, October 30, Lekki died in the early hours of the same day.

The brief and sombre statement expressed resignation to God's will, saying, "With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Head of Service announces the sudden demise of Abdulrahman Lekki."

Lekki's death followed a brief illness, although further details surrounding his passing were not provided. The Lagos State government has offered condolences to Mr. Lekki's family and loved ones and is praying that his soul rests in perfect peace.

According to the statement, funeral arrangements for the late Executive Secretary are being planned and will be announced at a later date.

