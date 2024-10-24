The Nigerian Senate has been asked to consider and confirm the seven ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this when he read out President Tinubu's letter during plenary on Thursday, October 24

A former ambassador to Spain, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and six others have been submitted to the Committee of Whole for further legislative work

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Godswill Akpabio-led Senate to consider and confirm Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and six other ministerial nominees.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu appointed Bianca as the minister of state foreign affairs and six others on Wednesday, October 23.

Senator Akpabio read President Tinubu’s letter of request during plenary on Thursday, October 24.

The Senate President referred the nominees to the Committee of Whole for further legislative work as soon as possible.

According to The Nation, the Senate may screen the ministerial nominees during plenary on Wednesday, October 30.

The ministerial nominees are Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (State Foreign Affairs), Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction); Muhammadu Dingyadi (Labour & Employment), and Dr Jumoke Oduwole (Industry, Trade and Investment).

Others are Idi Mukhtar Maiha (Livestock Development); Yusuf Ata (State, Housing and Urban Development), and Dr. Suwaiba Ahmad (State Education).

