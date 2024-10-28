The screening date for the seven ministerial nominees by the Nigerian Senate in Abuja has emerged

The Nigerian Senate will screen Bianca Ojukwu and six other nominees for ministerial appointments in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet

The federal lawmakers will conduct the screening on Tuesday, October 29 after President Tinubu sent their names to the senate

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Godswill Akpabio-led Senate will commence screening of the seven ministerial nominees announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, October 29.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu sent the names of the nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation for appointment as ministers.

Tinubu sent the seven names to the Senate for screening Photo credit: Nigerian Senate/Bianca Ojukwu

Source: Facebook

The Senate President referred the nominees to the Committee of Whole for further legislative work as soon as possible.

Akpabio disclosed this when he read out President Tinubu's letter during plenary on Thursday, October 24.

According to Channels Television, the confirmation request to the Senate came after Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet by sacking and redeploying some of his ministers.

The ministerial nominees are Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (State Foreign Affairs), Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction), Jumoke Oduwole (Industry, Trade and Investment) and Muhammadu Dingyadi (Labour & Employment).

Others include Idi Mukhtar Maiha (Livestock Development), Yusuf Ata (State, Housing and Urban Development), and Suwaiba Ahmad (State Education).

Legit.ng reported that At least five ministers were sacked by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, October 23 during his cabinet reshuffle.

The sack of the five ministers is part of Tinubu's restructuring of ministries and ministerial portfolios.

Read more stories on Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle:

Why Tinubu’s plan for nominating Bianca will fail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has reacted to the ministerial nomination of Bianca Ojukwu.

President Tinubu nominated Bianca and six others for ministerial appointments in his cabinet.

Akinniyi said Bianca Ojukwu's ministerial nomination is purely political and nothing about track records or capacity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng