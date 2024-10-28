The Enugu state Police Command concluded an orderly room trial for Inspector Ozonwanji Joseph

The Enugu State Police Command has announced the conclusion of the orderly room trial of Inspector Ozonwanji Joseph, who was implicated in the murder of renowned Igbo highlife musician, Chikezie Okezie Nwamba.

Legit.ng had reported that a renowned Nigerian highlife musician, Okezie Mba, known widely as "Igbo-Jah," was fatally shot by a police inspector in Enugu state, southeast Nigeria.

Updating Nigerians on the trial, the command spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement released on October 28, via X, disclosed that Inspector Joseph was dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force and subsequently arraigned at the Enugu East Magistrate Court for murder charges.

Ndukwe also disclosed that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 13 (overseeing Anambra and Enugu States), approved the trial recommendations, resulting in the dismissal of Inspector Joseph.

He said:

“The trial found Inspector Joseph culpable, and he has received the highest disciplinary penalty, which includes dismissal and prosecution in court.”

The statement further revealed that Joseph was presented before the Enugu East Magistrate Court, where the Chief Magistrate ordered his remand at the Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre.

However, the case has been adjourned to November 12, 2024, and the case file has been forwarded to the Enugu State Attorney General for further judicial proceedings, Leadership reported.

Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, extended his sympathies to the family, friends, and fans of the late musician, stating,

“Our hearts go out to those grieving this tragic loss. We remain committed to upholding accountability and will ensure that justice is served.”

