The FCTA detained 34 individuals, including beggars and scavengers, as part of a city-wide crackdown

This operation follows a recent order for these groups to leave Abuja, focusing on the city centre, airport road, and Asokoro-Nyanya-Karu corridors

Arrested individuals will be sent to a rehabilitation centre or returned to their home states if they opt out

On Monday, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) detained 34 beggars, scavengers, and street vendors across Abuja. This action follows a directive for these individuals to leave the city.

A joint task force, including the Police, Military, DSS, and Civil Defence, targeted the city centre, airport road, Kubwa-Gwarinpa axis, and Asokoro-Nyanya-Karu corridor.

Abuja's major areas targeted as FCTA detains 34. Photo credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, emphasized the importance of this "national assignment" and committed to ongoing operations.

“We will come back and assess our achievements, then we will go back if there is a need for us to continue it,” Disu stated.

According to the Director of Security, Adamu Gwary, the operation will be carried out both day and night over two weeks. Represented by Peter Olumuji, Gwary explained:

“We have the metro, which is the city centre. We have the airport road that covers the entire airport road from city gates up to Bill Clinton Road. We also have the Kubwa axis that covers the Kubwa, Gwarinpa up to Dei Dei. And we have the last group that covers Asokoro, Aya, Nyanya, Karu, and Jikwoyi. All these will be carried out simultaneously.”

The arrested individuals will be taken to a rehabilitation centre in Kuchikon, Bwari Area Council. They will either receive vocational training or be sent back to their states of origin if they opt out.

This operation is part of an effort to remove street nuisances and unauthorized vendors in Abuja.

Abuja beggar reacts to Wike's eviction notice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that In a move to address what he called the “embarrassment” of rising numbers of beggars in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has issued a directive to begin arresting beggars in the capital next week.

The announcement at the flag-off ceremony for new road construction in the Katampe District on Tuesday marked a firm stance by the former Rivers State governor to curb what he described as an alarming surge in street begging across the FCT.

