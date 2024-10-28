Former Gombe State Governor and current Senator Danjuma Goje has denied allegations that money was sprayed at his daughter Fauziyya's wedding

Goje emphasized his family’s strict adherence to Nigerian laws prohibiting money-spraying and urged the public to disregard the claims

Held at the Central Mosque in Abuja, the wedding drew prominent figures, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, among others

Former Governor of Gombe State and current Senator representing Gombe Central, Danjuma Goje, has firmly denied claims that money was sprayed at his daughter’s wedding in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Fauziyya Danjuma Goje's wedding, which took place last Friday, October 25, attracted numerous dignitaries.

Ex-Gombe governor, Goje, speaks out after naira mutilation allegation at daughter's wedding Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

However, the ceremony sparked public interest and controversy over a video purportedly showing money being sprayed at the event.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), including the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) have in recent times, taken strict actions against those culpable of naira mutilations.

Reacting to this strong allegation in a statement through his media aide, Muhammad Adamu Yayari, on Sunday, October 27, Goje described the circulating video as an “attempt to tarnish the family’s image.”

He said:

“On behalf of the respected Goje’s family, we categorically deny this mischievous allegation and consider it a blatant and calculated attempt to tarnish the image of the revered family and the esteemed guests who attended the ceremony.”

Goje speaks on family values, legal compliance

Goje emphasized that his family adheres strictly to the laws of Nigeria, which prohibit money-spraying at public events, adding that the family remains committed to upholding their values and traditions.

“It is, therefore, unthinkable and mischievous for disgruntled elements to share the viral dollar-spraying video depicting or insinuating the same to be part of the celebration of Fauziyya’s wedding,” Goje added.

Making a call to the general public, Goje said:

“We urge the public to disregard this baseless claim and appreciate the values of decency and respect that define Senator Goje’s family. In fact, throughout the line of events to celebrate the wedding, there was no place where men and women were mixed.”

High-profile guests in attendance

The wedding ceremony, held at the Central Mosque in Abuja, was attended by an array of prominent figures, including President Bola Ahmed , who served as the bride’s guardian.

Representing the groom, Aliyu Ahmed Abubakar, was Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, the immediate past governor of Gombe State.

Dignitaries at the event included Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House Speaker Tajuddeen Abbas, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, among other notable government officials and lawmakers.

Gombe governor ready to pay workers N70,000 salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, October 10, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya announced that workers in the state will receive the payment of N70,000 minimum wage beginning in October.

The Gombe minimum wage negotiation committee, headed by Deputy Governor Dr Manassah Jatau, has scheduled October for workers in the state to receive the agreed wage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng