Former President Olusegun Obasanjo lamented that Nigeria is not progressing towards achieving its goals

Obasanjo warned that the country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder that could explode if the nation fails to take courageous and decisive steps to address its numerous challenges

'Obj' insisted that the demands of the 'End Bad Governance' and 'Fearless in October' protesters who recently took to the streets to ask for better living conditions are legitimate

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, has expressed concern over youths’ anger, fearing that Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu, might be sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

Obj — as Obasanjo is fondly called — made the statement during an interview with News Central TV, monitored by Legit.ng.

Obasanjo says Nigeria is sitting on keg of gunpowder. Photos credit: @Oolusegun_obj

Source: Twitter

He said:

“We are all sitting on a keg of gunpowder if we ignore our youths. They are frustrated, they are hungry, they are unemployed, and they are angry.”

Legit.ng reports that the elder statesman’s stance comes against the backdrop of protests in major parts of Nigeria by the youths over hunger and hardship.

On leadership in Nigeria, Obasanjo said:

"Leadership is not a thing that you pick on the road. What do you say of a Nigerian president who came to office without a plan?"

Lamenting the state of affairs of the nation, Obasanjo said it costs $ 35,000 to move a shipping container from the port in Nigeria, while the cost is $4,000 in neighbouring Ghana.

Legit.ng reports that Obasanjo served as Nigeria's head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as its president from 1999 to 2007.

Although he long quit his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the 87-year-old has remained critical of successive All Progressives Congress (APC) governments.

Watch a snippet of Obasanjo’s interview below:

Source: Legit.ng