Abakaiki, Ebonyi State - No fewer than five persons have been burnt to death and nine others injured in a fatal road accident along the Abakaiki-Enugu Expressway in Ebonyi state

The accident involved a 16-seater mass transit bus at the popular G-hostel axis of the busy and strategic interstate road on Thursday, October 24.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ebonyi Sector Commander, Igwe Henry, said that the fully loaded bus crashed and busted into flames, Channels Television reports.

Igwe said injured persons with various degrees of burns are receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

“It happened at night, we were not the first responders, others came before we came. But the vehicle actually rammed into a construction/road maintenance site and then caught fire, resulting in the casualty figures we have.

He disclosed that the remains of those who lost their lives have been deposited at the morgue.

“The vehicle had 16 passengers and 9 were injured, 7 females and 2 males, and 5 killed, 2 male adults and 3 female adults. Both the dead and injured have been taken to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki,”

5 Air Force Officers die in fatal road accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) lost five of its officers in a fatal road accident along the Jos-Akwanga Express Road in Plateau state.

The NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said the tragic incident happened on Tuesday, October 22.

According to the statement issued by Akinboyewa, the deceased NAF officers were on their way to Abuja for a sporting event when the accident occurred.

