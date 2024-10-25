The police have confirmed that the eight passengers in the helicopter that crashed on Thursday, October 24, are feared dead

This is as the security agency confirmed that three of the passengers had been confirmed dead, and their bodies retrieved from the river

According to the police, President Bola Tinubu has issued a matching order, and the rescue mission has since commenced

A tragic helicopter crash occurred in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG, operated by East Wind Aviation, was headed to the FPSO-NUIMS ANTAN oil rig.

The aircraft took off from Port Harcourt Military Base at 11:22 am but unfortunately ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean. There were eight passengers on board, including two crew members and six oil workers.

Helicopter crash: Three persons confirmed dead

Initially, three persons were confirmed dead, but the Rivers State Police Command has since stated that all eight passengers are feared dead. Adding that rescue efforts had been activated, President Bola Tinubu ordered an intensified search and directed the military to join the operation.

Channels TV reported that the state's police command says it is working with other agencies to recover the aircraft and its occupants. The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has confirmed the incident.

Helicopter crash: Police consoles with victims' families

The Rivers State Police Command has extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has led an investigation into the accident to determine the cause of the crash.

The police's statement reads in part:

"Unfortunately, at about 11 am, the helicopter reportedly ditched into the ocean near Antan Producing Limited’s Mimbo platform and FPSO. All eight persons onboard are feared dead.

"The Marine Division of the Rivers State Police Command is cooperating with other agencies to recover the aircraft and the occupants."

Helicopter crash: NNPC speaks on Rivers' accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NNPC Limited has confirmed that some of its personnel were involved in the helicopter that crashed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Thursday, October 24.

Olufemi Soneye, the NNPCL spokesman, confirmed that East Wind Aviation operated the helicopter.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Economy had earlier confirmed the incident, adding that three bodies were involved and a rescue mission was ongoing for other members on board.

