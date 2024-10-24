"Our Personnel Involved": NNPC Opens Up on Helicopter Crash
- The NNPC Limited has confirmed that some of its personnel were involved in the helicopter that crashed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Thursday, October 24
- Olufemi Soneye, the NNPCL spokesman, confirmed that the helicopter was operated by East Wind Aviation
- The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Economy had earlier confirmed the incident, adding that three bodies were involved and a rescue mission was ongoing for other members on board
Tragedy struck in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Thursday, October 24, when a helicopter carrying eight people, including personnel of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), crashed into the water near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean.
The helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG, was operated by East Wind Aviation and took off from Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) for the FPSO-NUIMS ANTAN oil rig.
Helicopter crash: NNPC gives update
According to Olufemi Soneye, an NNPCL spokesman, NNPC Limited engaged the helicopter. Unfortunately, at 11:22 a.m., the aircraft ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima, prompting rescue efforts.
Odutayo Oluseyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, confirmed the number of persons on board. The NNPCL has assured continued support for the search and rescue operation, saying, "Our prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their respective families at this very difficult time".
How many people died in Rivers' helicopter crash?
The aviation ministry further disclosed that three bodies had been found while rescue operations for other members on board were ongoing.
The NNPC statement reads in part:
"We will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates as events unfold. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their families at this difficult time. We assure you that we will continue doing everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation."
Read the full statement here:
