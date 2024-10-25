President Bola Tinubu has directed the military to join in the rescue operation in the crash of a helicopter that crashed around Bonny Island of Rivers State, claiming three lives

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited confirmed on Thursday that it hired the helicopter for its operations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed an intensification of search and rescue for passengers of the ill-fated helicopter that crashed into the Atlantic near Bonny Finima on Thursday, October 24, in Port-Harcourt.

Port Harcourt crash: Tinubu gives military fresh order

President Tinubu urged military officers involved in various operations in the zone to join the rescue mission, and provide all necessary support to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and other relevant agencies.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the president also condoled the Board and staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the families of all those who were confirmed to have passed away in the accident.

President Tinubu fervently prays that the Almighty God will grant eternal rest to the three departed souls and comfort their families.

Channels TV and The Cable confirmed the development in its publication on Friday.

Port Harcourt helicopter crash claimed 3 lives

Recall that on Thursday, a helicopter carrying eight people, including personnel of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), crashed into the water near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of three people and also left the community in shock.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development confirmed the crash through a statement released by its spokesperson, Odutayo Oluseyi, on Thursday.

Port Harcourt helicopter crash: NNPCL gives update

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NNPC Limited has confirmed that some of its personnel were involved in the helicopter that crashed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Thursday, October 24

Olufemi Soneye, the NNPCL spokesman, confirmed that the helicopter was operated by East Wind Aviation.

According to Olufemi Soneye, an NNPCL spokesman, NNPC Limited engaged the helicopter. Unfortunately, at 11:22 a.m., the aircraft ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima, prompting rescue efforts.

