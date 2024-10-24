Tragedy struck in Port Harcourt, Rivers state as a helicopter, Sikorsky SK76 with eight passengers crashed on Thursday morning

Port-Harcourt, Rivers state - A helicopter, Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG, operated by East Wind Aviation, has crashed into the waters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, said the crash occurred at about 11:22 am along the waterways in Port Harcourt on Thursday morning, October 24.

Keyamo said three bodies have been recovered while five persons are missing as search operations continue.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Odutayo Oluseyi, disclosed this in a statement shared via X (formerly known as Twitter) @fkeyamo, on October 24.

Keyamo disclosed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) was notified and emergency response teams were immediately activated.

“The aircraft, with eight persons on board, ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean. The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has been notified and emergency response teams were immediately activated, search and rescue operations are ongoing with the support of the Nigerian Search and Rescue Unit, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), and other relevant agencies. Neighbouring aerodromes have also been notified for support."

Nigerians react as helicopter crashes in Rivers

