Nigerians demanded answers as the NNPCL breaks silence on crashed helicopter in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital

The NNPPCL in a statement clarified that its personnel was onboard the helicopter that crashed into a river, and claimed the lives of 3 passengers

Nigerians took to the social media platform X and reacted differently to the NNPCL's statement

Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their concerns as Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, was thrown into fresh tragedy as a helicopter crashed into a river on Thursday, October 24.

Odutayo Oluseyi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, in a statement, said eight persons were on board and three bodies have been recovered.

However, the ill-fated helicopter had personnel of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) onboard.

NNPCL spokesman Olufemi Soneye, in a statement, confirmed that the helicopter operated by East Winds Aviation was engaged by NNPC Limited.

Nigerians react to the development

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled some of their reactions below:

@OnasGee02 tweeted:

"Did it crash or made a controlled landing on water??

"How did the POB die, cos a lot of safety measures are in place.

"We need clarity."

@aghajoseph tweeted:

"Accept our condolences and sympathies.

"UAV sensor drone would do this monitoring job perfectly and NNPCL has the financial muscle to acquire as many as they want for offshore monitoring and security surveillance."

@SirJay1985 tweeted:

"The risk that comes with offshore oil work. Some days ago on our way to PH NAF base, it was raining and rain water was dropping inside the helicopter on several points, I was just praying for us to arrive safely. Relevant authorities in this country need to do their job very well."

Samuel Jonah @JonahOchege tweeted:

"Something happened since 11:00am look at the time you're coming to talk about it..abi this one too na another refinery project that is taking forever to happen."

@iiagamole tweeted:

"God please preserve their lives and let the rescue team locate them in good time.

"Amen."

@e_bukamichael tweeted:

"3 bodies recovered from where?"

Oghenemaro 👴🏾 @moh_akewlere tweeted:

"Yaa Allah, as I dey pray for offshore work, guide and protect me."

