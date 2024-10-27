Operatives from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have made public their strides against drug trafficking across Nigeria

These efforts included intercepting opioids concealed in shoes and hair attachments at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport, with drugs destined for the United States, UK, and Cyprus

Additional raids in Lagos led to substantial cannabis recoveries and arrests, with hidden caches of tramadol, molly, and other drugs found in underground storages

In an X post, Femi Babafemi who is NDLEA's Director of Media and Advocacy said they seized consignments of opioids hidden in shoe soles and hair attachments at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos, and three courier companies in the state.

The drugs were destined for the United States, United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

Exactly 2,118 pills hidden in shoes bound for Cyprus on 12th October, plus 380 more tablets were recovered from sender Okenwa Kelvin Uchenna's home in Enugu on 24th October. Additionally, N968,880 cash and a Toyota Avalon car were seized from the suspect.

NDLEA's successful operations

Also, NDLEA operatives raided the Igbo-Igunuko shrine in Lagos on 25th October, seizing 2,760kg of cannabis and arresting two suspects.

Another suspect was arrested the same day with 770kg of cannabis along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Raid in Lekki Phase 1

NDLEA officers were also said to have raided a home in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos on 25th October, uncovering a hidden underground storage in the bedroom of suspect Muhammad Warnos Abdullahi.

The stash contained 11,786 pills of various drugs (tramadol, molly, rohypnol, and diazepam) and 64 bottles of codeine syrup.

The suspect had attempted to conceal the storage with a padlocked iron slate, rug, and mattress.

NDLEA's allegation of finding drug in Senator's Ashiru home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senator Godswill Akpabio-led senate has summoned the Chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, General Buba Marwa over an allegation against Senator Oyelola Ashiru.

The Senate took the matter after rising from a closed-door session that started at 11.49 am and ended at 1.25 pm on Tuesday, October 22.

