LASTMA arrests fake officer who makes N750,000 monthly from motorists

Oshodi, Lagos state - A fake Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Adewunmi Taiwo, has confessed to making at least N750,000 monthly.

The 45-year-old suspect said between N15,000 and N25,000 daily from unsuspecting motorists caught over traffic offences.

The LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed that Taiwo married with three children has been detained after he was arrested on Oshodi Bridge in a sting operation.

This was contained in a statement issued via the LASTMA's official X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@followlastma

“Confessed to misusing the uniform to extort unwitting motorists, targeting high-traffic routes along Ikorodu Road and the Oshodi to Mile-2 Expressway.

“He further admitted to generating between N15,000 and N25,000 daily from these unauthorized activities.”

Bakare-Oki explained that Taiwo poses as a LASTMA officer to intimidate and extort funds from both commercial and private motorists in the vicinity.

He added that some items relating to LASTMA operations were recovered from Taiwo, who claimed to hail from Ilesha in Osun state.

“Upon a meticulous search of his vehicle, LASTMA officers uncovered an official LASTMA uniform, including a branded raincoat, among his possessions, confirming his intentions to deceive.

“The agency had received multiple reports regarding extortion linked to this particular Hiace Coaster Bus. In response, LASTMA’s Surveillance and Monitoring Unit was mobilized to investigate and subsequently apprehend the suspect."

Fake LASTMA official says he makes N40,000 daily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that LASTMA arrested a fake official of the agency in the state in 2022.

According to the agency, David Oluchukwu was apprehended in the Lekki area of the state.

Commercial bus drivers in the state have decried the high-handedness of LASTMA officials in the state.

