Nigeria's drug law enforcement agency, NDLEA, has drawn the attention of citizens to a scam alert

NDLEA says a promoted social media post stating there are opportunities for both graduates and undergraduates in the agency is a scam

Legit.ng reports that NDLEA stressed that information about recruitment will only be shared on its official website and social media pages at the appropriate time

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has alerted the public to the activities of scammers taking advantage of the unsuspecting job seekers.

NDLEA, in a recent statement sighted by Legit.ng, said some criminal elements .

NDLEA has warned the public against fraudsters. Photo credits: Stefan Heunis, AFP

Source: Getty Images

Recruitment: NDLEA warns public against fraudsters

The anti-narcotics agency fumed at the activities of the fraudsters, adding that people should always ask questions from those in authority before applying for anything.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Furthermore, it said it does not have recruiting agents.

NDLEA wrote on its verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:

"Scam alert!

"Kindly disregard any information making the rounds that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA is currently recruiting.

"Please note that information about recruitment will only be shared on our official website: http://ndlea.gov.ng and our social media handles @ndlea_nigeria on YouTube, WhatsApp, Twitter and @ndlea01 on Facebook at the appropriate time. Thanks."

Read more about NDLEA:

NDLEA's Buba Marwa issues warning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that General Buba Marwa (retired) said that the NDLEA will be tougher on drug baron and their cartels.

Marwa who is the chairman and the chief executive officer (CEO) of the NDLEA said the drug lords will face tough times should they fail to quit their illicit drug businesses.

The NDLEA boss stated that the agency has upped its game in ridding Nigeria of illicit substance abuse and drug trafficking.

Source: Legit.ng