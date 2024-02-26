NDLEA Currently Recruiting Massively? Agency Speaks
- Nigeria's drug law enforcement agency, NDLEA, has drawn the attention of citizens to a scam alert
- NDLEA says a promoted social media post stating there are opportunities for both graduates and undergraduates in the agency is a scam
- Legit.ng reports that NDLEA stressed that information about recruitment will only be shared on its official website and social media pages at the appropriate time
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
FCT, Abuja - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has alerted the public to the activities of scammers taking advantage of the unsuspecting job seekers.
NDLEA, in a recent statement sighted by Legit.ng, said some criminal elements operate a job scam syndicate.
Recruitment: NDLEA warns public against fraudsters
The anti-narcotics agency fumed at the activities of the fraudsters, adding that people should always ask questions from those in authority before applying for anything.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Furthermore, it said it does not have recruiting agents.
NDLEA wrote on its verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:
"Scam alert!
"Kindly disregard any information making the rounds that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA is currently recruiting.
"Please note that information about recruitment will only be shared on our official website: http://ndlea.gov.ng and our social media handles @ndlea_nigeria on YouTube, WhatsApp, Twitter and @ndlea01 on Facebook at the appropriate time. Thanks."
Read more about NDLEA:
- Tragedy as gunmen kill NDLEA officer, kidnap 3 in Sokoto
- Oluwadamilola Aderinoye: Photos of ex-beauty queen declared wanted for drugs by NDLEA go viral
- NDLEA explains how Borno youths drink fermented urine, lizard dung to get high
NDLEA's Buba Marwa issues warning
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that General Buba Marwa (retired) said that the NDLEA will be tougher on drug baron and their cartels.
Marwa who is the chairman and the chief executive officer (CEO) of the NDLEA said the drug lords will face tough times should they fail to quit their illicit drug businesses.
The NDLEA boss stated that the agency has upped its game in ridding Nigeria of illicit substance abuse and drug trafficking.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng