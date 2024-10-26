The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said a driver has lost his life in a tragic accident

LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, added that two other persons sustained various degrees of injuries

Oke-Osanyintolu explained how the tragic incident happened after the two trucks collided in the Maryland area of the state

Maryland, Lagos state - A driver lost his life and two other persons sustained various degrees of injuries after two trucks collided near the Cane Village, Maryland area of Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said one of the trucks suffered brake failure, lost control, and crashed into another truck loading items.

LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known in a statement on Friday, October 25.

According to the Leadership, Oke-Osanyintolu said LASTMA activated the response team from the command and control centre in Alausa, Ikeja.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that there was an accident involving a concrete mixer truck, registration number DGW 208 XA, and another truck, registration number SMK 906 YE.

“An investigation conducted by the response team revealed that one of the trucks suffered brake failure, lost control, and crashed into a JUSTRITE truck, whose driver was loading items.

“The truck further rammed into the building beside the road and crashed into two people in the process.”

He disclosed that the JUSTRITE truck driver died instantly, while the two other victims sustained injuries and were transported to Gbagada General Hospital.

“Also, the response team has activated traffic control measures and is currently involved in managing the traffic,”

Tragedy in Ebonyi: 5 burnt to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a fatal road accident occurred along the Abakaiki-Enugu Expressway in Ebonyi State on Thursday, October 24.

Five persons have been burnt to death and nine others injured after a bus rammed into a construction/road maintenance site at night.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ebonyi Sector Commander, Igwe Henry, provided more details about the tragic incident.

