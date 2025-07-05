Hon. Rahman Owokoniran has resigned from the PDP and now leads its Lagos coalition into a new alliance with the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

A former commissioner under Tinubu and PDP stalwart for nearly 20 years, Owokoniran’s defection signals a major shake-up in Lagos politics

His move according to reports , will strengthen the ADC ahead of 2027, while the PDP faces fresh internal tensions and growing uncertainty in the state

In a move that has sent ripples through Nigeria’s political landscape, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is now leading its Lagos coalition into a strategic alliance with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The decision, announced recently, has stirred debate about the future of both parties, especially in Lagos state.

2027: Major Blow to PDP as Owokoniran Dumps Party, Backs ADC with Full Structure

From PDP pillar to ADC power broker

A statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, July 4, noted that Owokoniran served as a two-time Commissioner under former Lagos Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu and held key positions in the PDP for nearly 20 years.

According to the statement, Owokoniran is widely regarded as a seasoned strategist and influential figure, particularly in the southwest, and his move to the ADC marks a major shift in Lagos political dynamics.

PDP Lagos faces uncertain future

The statement revealed that Owokoniran’s exit has raised critical questions about internal challenges within the PDP.

Political analysts suggest his defection could prompt more party members to follow suit if the PDP leadership fails to address growing dissatisfaction within its ranks.

"For a party already facing internal struggles, this development could weaken its position in Lagos ahead of the 2027 general elections," the statement reads.

ADC set to gain strength with new alliance

On the other hand, the statement noted that the ADC appears to be the clear beneficiary of this political realignment.

Owokoniran in the statement said he would be bringing not only his experience and political capital but also the potential to help the ADC navigate the complexities of Lagos politics.

With the PDP coalition now in partnership, ADC’s chances in future elections could be significantly boosted.

Owokoniran’s defection marks a defining moment for Lagos politics. For the PDP, it is a wake-up call to reform or risk further fragmentation.

For the ADC, it is an opportunity to reposition itself as a formidable force in the state. As the 2027 elections draw nearer, all eyes will be on how these developments shape the political narrative in Lagos.

Coalition announces Mark, Aregbesola as leaders

In the same vein, President Tinubu of the APC were sent a warning note to gear up for the challenges ahead against his second-term ambition by the coalition.

This is as the coalition movement announced Senator Mark and Aregbesola as its interim national chairman and secretary respectively.

The coalition movement also appointed the former sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, as the interim publicity secretary of the ADC.

