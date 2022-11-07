Eight months after the tragic attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, the federal government has declared the resumption of operation

It will be recalled that hundreds of passengers were abducted; some sustained serious injuries while others escaped

The abducted victim was in captivity for months, including prominent people in the society

FCT, Abuja - Eight months after the infamous attack on passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, the federal government has announced that the train service will resume operations this November.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the announcement was made by the minister of transportation, Mu’azu Sambo on Monday, November 7

The resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train is coming eight months after daredevil terrorists attacked passengers inside the train. Photo: NRC

Source: Twitter

Recall that Legit.ng reported that hundreds of passengers were abducted by terrorists who detonated a bomb on the rail line to hold the train hostage.

During the attack some of the passengers were killed, some with various degrees of injury, and hundreds were abducted while the rest scampered for safety into the thick forest.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meanwhile, the minister had earlier promised that the train service would not be resumed until all the passengers held captive by the terrorists were released.

President Buhari's aide confirms resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train service

Similarly, Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant on digital communications to President Muhammadu Buhari in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng confirmed the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

His tweet reads:

"The Ministry of Transportation has announced the resumption of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line later this month.

"The Transportation Minister, Muazu Sambo also stated that adequate security has been put in place by the government to ensure the safety of passengers."

Source: Legit.ng