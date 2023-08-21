Officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested the Manager, Abuja-Kaduna Kaduna Train Services, Pascal Nnorli

The arrest was made following the leaked memo warning of an impending terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna Kaduna rail line

The source who disclosed this said the DSS has warned that arrest will be made should the memo leak

FCT, Abuja - The Manager, Abuja-Kaduna Kaduna Train Services, Pascal Nnorli, has been arrested by officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly leaking a memo warning of a possible terror attack.

A reliable source in the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed this, The Punch reported.

Abuja-Kaduna train manager, Pascal Nnorli, over leaked memo

Source: Facebook

The NRC source added that Nnorli was arrested along with the Operations Manager, Victor Adamu, and other staff members.

“Do you know that they have arrested our manager since last Thursday – the two of them, the operation manager and Pascal? But they have released one of them.

“Victor is a victim of circumstances because they met him in Pascal’s office, so they arrested him together with all Pascal’s staff and took them to the DSS office. Pascal is still there now.”

According to , the NRC source said Nnorli’s arrest is possibly connected with the leaked memo.

He explained that the DSS warned that it could lead to arrests if the letter were to leak.

The letter with the warning was said to have been submitted at Pascal’s office

