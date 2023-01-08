Following the recent attack on the Edo train station, the Nigeria Railway Corporation has taken a major decision

For the safety of the people in the land and its staff, the NRC on Sunday shuts down its operations at the Ekehen Station in Edo State indefinitely

Meanwhile, the kidnap of the train passengers has thrown the community into an unwanted silence as people have yet to recover from the sad incident

The Nigeria Railway Corporation on Sunday, January 8, announced the closure of Ekehen Station in Edo State till further notice.

According to The Punch, the organisation said the decision became necessary following rising security challenges.

Nigeria Railway Corporation shuts down Ekehen Station in Edo State till further notice. Photo credit: Nigeria Railway Corporation

Source: Facebook

NRC shuts down operations in Edo state

The incident came barely one year after the March 28, 2022 attack by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna train, resulting in the death of about 14 passengers while 65 others were abducted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

NRC gives major reason for its decision

A public announcement by the NRC posted on the passengers’ WhatsApp Group obtained by The Punch said the closure was “till further notice.”

The statement reads,

“Public Announcement: This is to inform our general public and most especially our esteemed passengers, that Ekehen Station has been temporarily closed due to security issues, till further notice.”

Another notice reads,

“Due to the incident at Ekehen station on Saturday, WITS 01/ 02 will no longer stop at Ekehen Station. Please advise our customers.”

Panic as gunmen strike again, abduct passengers from Edo train station, others injured

Legit.ng reported earlier that scores of passengers have been kidnapped by gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, from a train station in Edo state.

The passengers were waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben local government area of Edo state to Warri in Delta state on Saturday evening, January 7.

Many of the travellers also sustained bullet wounds in the ensuing melee.

FG to resume operations of Abuja-Kaduna train 8 months after terrorist attack

Eight months after the tragic attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, the federal government declared the resumption of operation.

It will be recalled that hundreds of passengers were abducted; some sustained serious injuries while others escaped.

The abducted victim was in captivity for months, including prominent people in the society.

Source: Legit.ng