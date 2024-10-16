President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken action after at least 140 people were killed and dozens more wounded following an overturned fuel tanker exploded in Jigawa state

Legit.ng reports that the crash happened in the town of Majia in the northern state on Tuesday night, October 15

Like President Tinubu, the vice president, Kashim Shettima, released a statement on the incident

Dutse, Jigawa state - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, October 16, directed the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), George Akume, to lead a federal government (FG) delegation to Jigawa state in response to a fatal inferno in Majia town.

Legit.ng reports that the fire accident, which happened on Tuesday night, October 15, claimed the lives of over 100 people who rushed to the scene of the accident to collect leaking petrol.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, October 16, mourned the lives lost in the Jigawa tanker tragedy. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, the government delegation will comprise the minister of defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; minister of transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali; corps marshall of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed; and the senior special assistant to the president on community engagement (North West), Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai.

While in Jigawa, the delegation will visit the scene of the incident to assess the situation and visit injured persons in the hospital.

President Tinubu further directed that emergency aid, including medical supplies, food, and shelter, be extended to the victims receiving treatment and others affected by the fire.

The statement from the presidency stated that Tinubu, "with a heavy heart", extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this devastating incident.

He said those found responsible for breaches of safety standards will be held accountable, 'reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring such incidents do not happen again'.

Jigawa fire: Shettima sad

In the same vein, vice president, Kashim Shettima, announced immediate federal government intervention and called for a comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across Nigeria.

The vice president expressed particular sorrow for the families who lost loved ones in this tragic incident in Jigawa and prayed that Almighty God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Shettima’s condolence message was shared on Wednesday, October 16, by Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant to the president on media and communications (office of the vice president).

The vice-president said:

"My heart aches for those who have had their families torn apart by this disaster.

"This devastating incident has shaken us all to our core. The federal government stands with the people of Jigawa.

"We are mobilising all necessary resources to support the injured and assist the families affected by this calamity."

Furthermore, Shettima commended first responders and medical personnel for their tireless efforts, stating their dedication "exemplifies the best of our nation's spirit."

