Ekiti Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Tuesday presented N42 million cash to 82 workers for their outstanding performance in the service

During the 2024 Public Service Forum and Award ceremony, Oyebanji made a fresh pledge to workers and assured them of the payment of the new minimum wage

Oyebanji also appreciated the workers for their understanding and patience, promising that the new wage will soon be implemented to benefit all civil servants

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to rewarding outstanding performance among the state’s workforce, while also raising hopes of a new minimum wage for workers.

Oyebanji gave this assurance during the 2024 Public Service Forum and Award ceremony held in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, October 15, as part of events marking the second anniversary of his administration.

At the event, 82 deserving workers were recognized and rewarded with cash prizes totaling N42 million for excelling in various categories of the award for excellence.

The governor, who personally presented cheques to some of the award recipients, praised the dedication of the state’s workers despite the challenges they faced.

“We’ve not been able to provide you with sufficient working tools, but despite that, you have remained committed and have delivered on every assignment given to you. This is why I fully support the Head of Service in our efforts to continue rewarding performance. We will keep scaling this up annually because you deserve the best, and that’s exactly what we will give you,” Oyebanji said.

Addressing the ongoing discussions on the new minimum wage, the governor assured workers that they would soon reap the benefits.

Oyebanji also urged workers to trust their labour leaders, emphasizing the transparent relationship between the government and labour unions, The Punch reported.

“Without your support, we wouldn’t have achieved anything significant. Government policies can only work if they are implemented faithfully by dedicated workers like you.”

