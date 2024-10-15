National Grid Collapse: Tinubu Told to Immediately Sack Top Minister, Details Emerge
- Popular advocacy group, HURIWA, said Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power, "brings nothing to the table"
- Amid the recurring collapse of the national grid, HURIWA urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately dismiss the power minister
- Legit.ng reports that about half of Nigeria's more than 200 million people are hooked up to a national electricity grid that often fails
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Tuesday, October 15, asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately fire Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power.
In a statement by Emmanuel Onwubiko, its national coordinator, obtained by Legit.ng, HURIWA expressed deep dissatisfaction and outrage over the repeated collapse of the national electricity grid under the Tinubu administration.
National grid's collapse: Transmission company provides key update amid blackout in parts of Nigeria
HURIWA laments "misfortunes" under successive power ministers
The national electricity grid collapsed on Tuesday, October 15, for the seventh time, leading to a nationwide blackout.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) announced the shutdown in separate statements on Tuesday, October 15.
The development comes within 24 hours after the grid collapsed on Monday, October 14.
Reacting, HURIWA said:
“We do not understand why President Tinubu considers it useful to have someone (referring to Adelabu) who brings nothing to the table as the minister of power.
“Nigeria has had the misfortune of some of the worst species of politicians posted to the ministry of power in the last two decades.
"Appointing a round peg in a square hole for such a critical ministry is the greatest disservice this government has done to Nigeria.”
Power outages are common in Nigeria despite several billions of naira pumped into the electricity sector.
Legit.ng understands that power has been restored in some parts of Nigeria.
National grid: Efforts to restore power
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that efforts to fully recover the national grid are almost complete.
Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s general manager of public affairs, in a statement, said the recovery process commenced swiftly, with Azura Power Station providing the necessary blackstart.
She noted that by 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, the grid recovery had reached advanced stages, despite encountering 'a brief challenge that caused a minor setback'.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.