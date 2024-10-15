Popular advocacy group, HURIWA, said Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power, "brings nothing to the table"

FCT, Abuja - The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Tuesday, October 15, asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately fire Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power.

In a statement by Emmanuel Onwubiko, its national coordinator, obtained by Legit.ng, HURIWA expressed deep dissatisfaction and outrage over the repeated collapse of the national electricity grid under the Tinubu administration.

HURIWA laments "misfortunes" under successive power ministers

The national electricity grid collapsed on Tuesday, October 15, for the seventh time, leading to a nationwide blackout.

Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) announced the shutdown in separate statements on Tuesday, October 15.

The development comes within 24 hours after the grid collapsed on Monday, October 14.

Reacting, HURIWA said:

“We do not understand why President Tinubu considers it useful to have someone (referring to Adelabu) who brings nothing to the table as the minister of power.

“Nigeria has had the misfortune of some of the worst species of politicians posted to the ministry of power in the last two decades.

"Appointing a round peg in a square hole for such a critical ministry is the greatest disservice this government has done to Nigeria.”

Power outages are common in Nigeria despite several billions of naira pumped into the electricity sector.

Legit.ng understands that power has been restored in some parts of Nigeria.

National grid: Efforts to restore power

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that efforts to fully recover the national grid are almost complete.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s general manager of public affairs, in a statement, said the recovery process commenced swiftly, with Azura Power Station providing the necessary blackstart.

She noted that by 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, the grid recovery had reached advanced stages, despite encountering 'a brief challenge that caused a minor setback'.

