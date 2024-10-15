Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that there is no going back on the economic reforms introduced by Bola Tinubu's government

He noted that the current government empathizes with the poor but noted that the harsh reforms are inevitable

Shettima defended Tinubu's tough choices but maintained that there are necessary for Nigeria's economic recovery

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid the hardship faced by Nigerians, the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said that it empathizes with the citizens, especially the poor.

Hardship: Despite challenges, Shettima defends Tinubu harsh economic reforms. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Shettima defends Tinubu's "painful economic policies"

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, stated this in Abuja on Monday, October 14, during the 30th anniversary of the Nigerian Economic Summit.

As reported by Channels TV, he defended the economic policies of the current administration while highlighting steps taken by the government to improve the economy.

“Some of the policy decisions, the policy options available are painful, but they are almost inevitable,” Shettima said.

“My heart and the heart of President Bola Tinubu go to the Nigerian people. We empathise with what the poor and the young are going through in the Nigerian nation but we have no option.

“Some of these decisions are unpopular but the truth is most often the truth that men prepare not to hear.”

The Guardian confirmed the report in its publication on Tuesday, October 15.

Recall that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) raised the pump price of fuel.

Reports show that petrol, which previously sold for N897 per litre in Abuja, now retails at N1,030 per litre.

Experts have argued that the monetary policy of the Tinubu administration coupled with inflation and hike in the pump price of fuel have further thrown citizens into hardship.

APC replies PDP over Tinubu's reform policies

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) replied Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Nigeria's deteriorating socio-economic situation.

The APC director of publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said Tinubu's administration policies are not anti-people.

Ibrahim said Nigerians are still beginning to understand what change means after experiencing bleeding heavily under the PDP leadership.

