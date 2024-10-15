Lagos state government has clarification on the ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam in the state

The Director of Climate Change and Environmental Planning, Bankole Michael Omoniyi, said will not include sachet water and PET bottles

According to Omoniyi, the ban is part of Governor Babajide Sanwo’s administration's efforts to reduce environmental pollution

Ikeja, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos state government the ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam will not include sachet water and PET bottles.

The ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam is set to take effect from January 2025.

The Director of Climate Change and Environmental Planning at the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Bankole Michael Omoniyi, said the ban would focus on items such as nylon bags less than 40 microns, plastic spoons, plastic cups, and straws.

Omoniyi made the clarification during an interview with Tiwa Talks Green Podcast on ‘Understanding the ban on Single-Use Plastics and Styrofoam (Government Perspective) posted on Monday, October 14, The Punch reports.

“We banned nylon bags, plastic cutleries, straws, and then we also banned Styrofoam cups and plates. At no point did we say that PET bottles and sachet nylons were banned.”

Omoniyi explained that the ban is part of Sanwo’s government efforts to reduce environmental pollution.

Legit.ng recalls that the commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, said the ban is necessary to curb the threat to the environment.

Wahab disclosed that the government would support the ban with a legal framework for effective compliance.

Lagos styrofoam, plastics ban brings applause and concern

Legit.ng earlier reported that from trash-strewn pavements to street vendors packing meals in polystyrene containers, plastic waste is a constant menace in the urban landscape of Lagos.

That image could soon change if the Lagos state government implements its recent ambitious ban on the use of polystyrene and single-use plastics.

Wahab announced the ban on styrofoam boxes and single-use plastics "with immediate effect," which took many Lagosians by surprise, especially those living in the informal sector.

