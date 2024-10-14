Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Olodi-Apapa, Lagos state - At least four persons were burnt beyond recognition at a lounge and bar in Baale Road, Olodi Apapa area of Lagos.

The tragic fire accident occurred at about 07:45am on Sunday, October 13.

Four staff of the lodge got burnt beyond recognition in the fire. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said a distress call was received at Tolu Division that a fire gutted a lounge and bars.

Hundeyin said that the cause of the fire and the value of the property destroyed were yet to be ascertained.

“Based on the report, teams of policemen and firefighters were swiftly mobilised to the scene, and the fire was successfully put out as a result of the efforts of all the teams.

“Four of the company’s staff, who are yet to be identified, got burnt beyond recognition in the fire.”

The police PRO said the corpses had been evacuated to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Morgue, Yaba for autopsy.

He disclosed that an investigation into the tragic incident was in progress.

Fire kills Kano commissioner’s daughter, 2 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr. Yusuf Kofar-Mata was thrown into deep sorrow following the death of some of his family members.

The Kano state commissioner for Higher Education narrowly escaped death on Wednesday but lost his daughter and two other family members to a fire outbreak.

Kano governor, AbbaYusuf, expressed deep sadness over the demise of his commissioner's daughter, sister and a relative

