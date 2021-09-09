The Nigeria Geological survey Agency has commented on the earth tremor witnessed in Saki town in Oyo state

Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, the DG of the agency, said some experts have been deployed to the town to assess the situation

Garba urged the resident of the town not to panic, noting that earth tremor is a natural occurrence

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has urged residents of Saki in Oyo state to remain calm over the earth tremor witnessed in a part of the town on Tuesday, September 7.

Daily Sun reported that the director-general of the Nigeria Geological survey Agency (NGSA), Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, said a team of experts has been sent to the town to evaluate the extent of damage.

The Nigerian government says it has sent a team of experts to evaluate the earth tremor in Saki, Oyo state. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Garba explained that earth tremor is a natural occurrence which humans don’t have control over.

The NGSA DG further stated that the agency has only six seismograph monitoring stations across the country that is being used to monitor the occurrence of earth tremors.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He added that the agency was able to capture predictive analysis from Ilorin which monitors Saki and areas surrounding it.

Garba said the agency needs more equipment to help manage such occurrence, noting that consistent monitoring of the tremors would help alert and manage such situations.

He noted that for quite some time sesmistic data has not been captured therefore, there is no accurate compilation of appropriate information, This Day also reported.

Panic as fresh earth tremor hits Abuja community

In 2019, residents of Mpape, a suburb of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were thrown into panic as earth tremor rocked the area.

Thee earth tremor which occurred on Friday, March 8, allegedly claimed three lives.

Legit.ng gathered that the residents said the seismic disturbance occurred at about 2am when many of them were already in bed. The tremor was said to have affected many buildings in the area.

There was no earthquake in Abuja - FG dismisses claims

Similarly, in January 2020, the federal government, through the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), responded to claims of the possibility of an earthquake in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Abba Usman, the deputy director of the NGSA, dismissed the claims when interviewed by newsmen.

Usman said that going by researches carried out by the agency, there was no seismic activity in the rumoured location, Abaji, which is close to the FCT. He also debunked claims made by a lecturer in the Department of Geology at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Osun state who had raised the alarm that a 3.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng