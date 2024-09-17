Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - Residents of Mpape in Bwari area council of Abuja have been thrown into panic over continued suspected tremors in parts of the city.

Ebenezer Adebisi, the chairman, of Mpape Hills Landlord Association, told newsmen on Tuesday, September 17, that the residents had been experiencing the vibration since Thursday, September 12.

He said:

“The government has not said anything officially up till now.

“It is important we let Nigerians know the situation now; we are calling on the Nigerian government and the Nigeria Geological Agency to come to the rescue of the residents.”

What is an earth tremor?

A tremor is an involuntary movement of the earth's surface caused by stress in underground rocks.

Tremors can be felt by people in the affected area, causing minor concerns such as windows rattling, objects swaying, or a subtle sensation of ground movement. They last approximately 10 seconds.

Earth tremor in Nigeria

Records have shown that earth tremors (minor earthquakes) have occurred in Nigeria from 1933 to 2016.

Nigeria experienced tremors in 1933, 1939, 1964, 1984, 1985 (in Komba Yaya), 1987 (in Akko) near Gombe; 1990, 1994, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2009 and 2016.

Most of these occurrences were not instrumentally recorded because there were no functional seismological observatories in Nigeria but those of 1984 at Ijebu-Ode, 1990 at Ibadan and 2000 at Jushi Kwari were recorded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng